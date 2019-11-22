Here’s something to wag your tail about.
Houston County Sheriff’s Lt. Trace Erickson and K9 partner just won a national competition.
At the recent U.S.P.C.A. National Canine competition recently, Roman and Lt. Erickson finished in first place, scoring 692.68 points out a 700 points.
Sheriff Mark A. Inglett says this is such a remarkable achievement for the pair, and “I am so incredibly proud of both of them.”
It is quite an accomplishment to even be invited to the national trials.
The invitation is based on performance at Regional K9 Trials held earlier in the year.
“I think it says a lot for Lt. Erickson’s skills and dedication as a handler and trainer, as well as the skills of Roman,” Inglett said. “We are so lucky to have Lt. Erickson as our handler and Roman as our K9.”
The national event is scored on six venues, including: obedience, agility, suspect search, article search, criminal apprehension and handler protection.
Some of the venues then have sub categories, and those are scored, too.
Lt. Erickson and Roman competed against K9’s from all across the United States, including many from metropolitan areas.
Sheriff Inglett says it is amazing for a K9 team from Houston County to finish first in the nation. “In my tenure as sheriff, this is one of my proudest moments,” he said.
The Houston County K9 Foundation supported Lt. Erickson and Roman in attending the event.
