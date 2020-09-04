This is the year to tackle Root River Triathlon

Thanks to COVID-19. it has never been easier to participate in the Root River Triathlon in Houston.
There is even a registrant from The Netherlands who will be participating this year.
Because the traditional version of the Root River Triathlon cannot provide proper physical distancing to both volunteers and participants, the race has gone virtual this year.
That means everyone can do the race wherever they choose between Sept. 12-26.
During the two-week period participants will need to canoe or kayak 6.8 miles, bike 7.9 miles and run 3.0 miles. But you don’t even have to do it all by yourself: you can register as a team with one person running, one biking and one kayaking or two canoeing. And you don’t even have to do it all in one day.
Participants will log their times into a database, but since people will be running, biking and canoeing/kayaking in different areas with different levels of difficulty, medals will not be awarded this year.
Everyone who registers by Sept. 11 will be mailed a shirt after the end of the race period.
Even if you have never done a triathlon and couldn’t even begin to think of doing the “normal” Root River Triathlon, this is your chance to earn a participation shirt.
Go for a leisurely 3-mile walk one day (or a 1-mile walk on three different days), an easy bike ride during one or more days, and rent a canoe or kayak and let the current take you downstream the distance. You’ve got two weeks…you can do it!
Go to www.RootRiverTriathlon.org for more information and to get registered as an individual or a team.
The Houston Lions Club uses proceeds of this event to support projects in the local community as well as national Lions projects.
