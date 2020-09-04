This is the year to tackle Root River Triathlon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to COVID-19. it has never been easier to participate in the Root River Triathlon in Houston.

There is even a registrant from The Netherlands who will be participating this year.

Because the traditional version of the Root River Triathlon cannot provide proper physical distancing to both volunteers and participants, the race has gone virtual this year.

That means everyone can do the race wherever they choose between Sept. 12-26.

During the two-week period participants will need to canoe or kayak 6.8 miles, bike 7.9 miles and run 3.0 miles. But you don’t even have to do it all by yourself: you can register as a team with one person running, one biking and one kayaking or two canoeing. And you don’t even have to do it all in one day.

Participants will log their times into a database, but since people will be running, biking and canoeing/kayaking in different areas with different levels of difficulty, medals will not be awarded this year.

Everyone who registers by Sept. 11 will be mailed a shirt after the end of the race period.