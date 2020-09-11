Teamwork grows new school garden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nick Drye, a member of Troop 33 Boy Scouts in La Crescent, the La Crescent Rotary Club and the Houston County Master Gardeners helped GROW build the new school garden adjacent to the La Crescent Food Shelf this summer.

“It’s just been amazing to watch the community come together for this build,” said Linda Vale, GROW operations director. “Every time we needed anything, someone new showed up to help. This new learning space is going to offer a fantastic option for classes to learn while staying socially distant and taking in the health benefits of being outside.”

Studies have shown that spending time outdoors is one effective way to avoid COVID spread. GROW believes in the health benefits of teaching students in outdoor learning spaces at all times, though it is believed that during this season it will be even more valuable for schools to have flexible outdoor learning spaces. This new garden space will provide just that.

Jeff Copp, La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School principal said, “During this pandemic, our first goal is to keep our students safe and learning while at school. One of the ways to do this is to use outdoor learning spaces to socially distance. Our GROW School Garden provides an excellent outdoor opportunity to enhance student learning, while keeping kids safe!”