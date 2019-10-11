About 300 people participated in the Applefest Run to the Edge Scenic 5K Run/Walk last month.
The male winner was Brandon Franta and the female winner was Corrine Jensen.
Next year will be the 25th and last race on Sept. 19, 2020.
