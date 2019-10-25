The Houston County Historical Society’s annual meeting well be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 104 History Lane, Caledonia, Minnesota, in the society’s museum.
Reports will be given about the year’s activities, and two directors will be elected.
After the business meeting, the World War II story of Glen Jostad, who was a Houston County resident for 65 years, will be shared by one of his daughters, Cherryl. Jostad enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942, received training at several locations in the United States and was ultimately assigned as radio operator-gunner of a B-17 bomber stationed in England. The crew and plane arrived at their new home on Jan 4, 1944, but Jostad’s freedom was short-lived, when he became a prisoner of war on Feb. 8, 1944.
Everyone is welcome, and refreshments will be served.
