Steve Cahalan: Timeless Creations

Timeless Creations will open Thursday in its new location at 113 W. Cedar St. in downtown Houston, Minn., and will be holding a grand reopening celebration today through Saturday.

The business is owned by Vicki Olson and her daughter Kristen Collins. It started in 2015 in a small workshop on the Olson family’s farm near Houston. “We quickly ran out of room,” Collins said. “It was always a goal of ours to get a place in downtown Houston.”

So last summer, Collins and her mother bought the downtown building. They remodeled the building, which now houses three businesses – Timeless Creations, Evolv Fitness (which they took over) and Fingers in Motion massage therapy.

“Timeless Creations is a furniture and home decor boutique,” Collins said. It refurbishes and sells furniture and curates a large range of home decor items, she said.

“We love to find old antique items and mix them with new decor,” she said. “We also make our own home decor items like custom wall plaques, farmhouse risers, pillows, candles and more. We have had other artisans’ handmade items as well and will be adding more artisans from the area in our new space.”

Collins and Olson also make their own home fragrance products such as candles and wax melts, and paint clients’ furniture. They also sell Fusion Mineral Paint and Miss Mustard Seed’s Milk Paint and plan to bring back their popular painting classes, Collins said.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit www.timelesscreationsmn.com or Facebook.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told me last week that the chain’s new Onalaska restaurant will open this fall, but declined to be more specific as to when.

As I mentioned in a column last August, construction of two buildings – the Chick-fil-A and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or restaurant tenants – is expected to begin this spring. Site work, including such things as earthwork and putting in driveways and utilities – was done before winter set in.

The buildings will go up at the former Fauver Hill School site on the east side of Highway 16, south of Interstate 90, in Onalaska.

The Pro Image Sports store in Valley View Mall closed Jan. 31, but store manager Ryan Stephenson said Thursday he hopes a prospective new franchisee will reopen it. Talks are under way, he said.

The previous franchisee’s lease at the mall ended Jan. 31 and he did not plan to renew it because he wanted to retire, Stephenson said. The franchised store opened in the mall in 2016 and sold licensed sports apparel and accessories.

