The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has received state funding to develop a Lawns to Legumes grant program focused on planting residential lawns with native vegetation and pollinator friendly forbs and legumes to protect a diversity of pollinators.
The funding appropriation is through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
The water and soil resources agency has been working with the trust fund as well as other stakeholders and partners to develop program criteria.
Plans are to have funding be distributed to local conservation partners later in 2019 so they can distribute funding to individual landowners, leading to the implementation of projects in the spring and summer of 2020. Funding will be targeted in priority areas for benefitting the Rusty Patched Bumblebee and other at-risk species.
The primary goal of Lawns to Legumes Program is to support as many Minnesota residents as possible in establishing pollinator habitat.
Lawns to Legumes has three primary components:
- Establish “Demonstration Neighborhoods” for neighborhood-wide projects.
- Provide individual support involving cost-share, coaching and workshops for individual residential landowners.
- Develop a public outreach campaign to raise awareness about pollinator habitat to connect with all residents.
Demonstration neighborhoods: A competitive request for proposals for local partners to work with landowners in neighborhoods across the state to establish high-value pollinator habitat. Eligible applicants could include cities, counties, watershed districts, conservation districts, tribes and non-profits. Applicants selected through the RFP process will provide technical and financial assistance to about 300 landowners to establish successful and resilient plantings that build pollinator pathways and provide high-quality habitat for at-risk pollinators. A variety of planting types such as native pocket plantings, pollinator beneficial trees and shrubs, pollinator lawns and pollinator meadows will be encouraged within these neighborhoods. The funding is for residential projects, but matching projects on adjoining public land (parks, schools, community gardens and trails) is also encouraged.
Individual Landowner Support: This component of the program will be coordinated by Blue Thumb and will include workshops, coaching and cost-share funding. Cost-share and/or guidance will be provided to 700-1,200 landowners as well as project recognition through signage. The goals of this component are to establish successful projects that will provide high value to at-risk pollinators while increasing neighborhood support for the establishment of pollinator habitat.
Public Outreach Campaign: Coordinated by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, Blue Thumb and other conservation, local government and education partners, a public outreach campaign will be conducted to provide outreach to sustain and increase momentum for the adoption of residential pollinator habitat and alternative groundcovers across Minnesota. This component of the program will encourage and assist landowners who want to conduct projects on their own through outreach, technical information and guidance.
The application forms will be available on Nov. 1 on the BWSR website.
If your application is accepted, each landowner/parcel will receive $350 reimbursement for the establishment of their pollinator planting. There is a 25% match for each successful applicant.
For information, call the Root River SWCD office, 507-724-5261 ext. 3 or visit the BWSR website at the link above.
