Join the La Crescent-Hokah Community Education and Audrey Alfson for Spring Forest Qigong Practice Group.
This class is an opportunity for anyone to practice mindfulness, reduce stress and reveal better health through Spring Forest Qigong.
Appropriate for all ages, this no-impact class provides participants with a short informational talk on meditation and healing (different topics each week), then moves into gentle active exercises followed by a sitting meditation.
Come as you are. People with limited mobility are welcome. No special clothing or equipment needed. No prior experience necessary. This is like a support group for daily meditation practice.
Wednesdays: Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30 and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Sessions will be held in the La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School Media Center.
For more information and to register, please call Community Education at 507-895-5150.
Audrey Alfson is a certified holistic health counselor, Reiki master, and a certified emotion code and body code practitioner.
