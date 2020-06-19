Series offers marketing help for farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The “Growing Stronger Together” webinar series will continue with two more free events in June, providing farmers in southeast Minnesota and beyond with helpful business information.

“Direct Marketing for Farmers” will be held 5 p.m. June 23 and “Grant Money for Farmers: How to Maximize Funding to Grow Your Business” will be 10 a.m. June 30.

These events are a partnership between the Houston County Economic Development Authority and Community and Economic Development Associates. The webinars are sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Merchants Bank.

Attendees will hear directly from other farmers in the “Direct Marketing” webinar, with a discussion on how they have successfully marketed their products directly to consumers, restaurants, grocery stores and more.

Featured panelists include Lisa Klein, of Hidden Stream Farm and Dover Processing, Sara George of D & S Gardens and Market Manager for Red Wing and Wabasha Farmers’ Markets, Rachelle Meyer of Wholesome Family Farms, and Jack Hedin of Featherstone Farm.