If you’re looking for a safe, warm and dry place to take some healthy steps this winter, the La Crescent-Hokah Community Education department has an answer.
The high school corridors are open for indoor walking and jogging every day that school is in session through April. Hours are 6:15-7:15 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.
No fee is charged for the Healthy Steps program.
Participants need to register at the La Crescent-Hokah Community Education Office, 703 S. 11th St., to receive an ID card and Healthy Tips handout.
