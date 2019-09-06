The La Crescent-Hokah High School Homecoming Parade will step off at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
If you are interested in promoting your business and getting involved with the school district, contact Abby Kemp at abby.kemp@isd300.k12.mn.us or call 507-895-4467 to reserve a spot in the parade or to get more information.
Superintendent Kevin Cardille has announced open-to-the-public facility design meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The meetings are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Secondary School.
Meetings will be in conference room 1 or in the library.
Cardille will speak at the September general meeting of the La Crescent Chamber of Commerce, held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Corky’s to discuss progress of the school facility.
