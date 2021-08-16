Root River SWCD is part of a six-county grant from the Minnesota Department of Health to address drinking water quality for private well users.

The Safe Drinking Water for Private Well Users grant provides financial assistance to private well owners to address drinking water quality concerns in their private wells.

The grant provides funding to eligible landowners or renters to replace, reconstruct, or treat drinking water supplies that are contaminated with nitrate-nitrogen. To be eligible for financial assistance, the private water supply must be at or above the state and federal drinking water standards of 10 milligrams per liter (mg/L) of nitrate-nitrogen.

In an effort to help private well owners manage their water quality, Root River Soil and Water Conservation District is able to offer a free test kit for your private well water. All material required to sample and ship will be provided to you at no cost. If it has been one year since you last had your well water tested for nitrates, we highly suggest taking advantage of this opportunity, as nitrate testing should be performed every other year.