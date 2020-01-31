The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District has announced a pond clean-out program.
The district is offering a $400 flat-rate payment in 2020 to help offset the cost of cleaning out silted-in ponds.
The objective is to clean out sediment from pond pool areas, back to original depth if possible.
This program targets old ponds that have surpassed their life expectancy, and no longer hold much if any permanent water.
No extra funding is available on top of the $400 if water needs to be drained from these ponds.
This is a simple program with minimal paperwork, similar to our push-up pond program.
The district is limiting it to one pond clean-out per landowner per year. It is on a first-come-first-serve basis and funds are very limited, so stop by or call 507-724-5261 ext. 3 and ask for Dan.
