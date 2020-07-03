Regional group hosts virtual tourism conference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that some jobs are more mobile than previously thought. At the same time, visits to outdoor amenities are on the rise, bringing visitors to greater Minnesota.

Tourism is known to inspire positive sentiments among the people who visit a community. This opens up opportunities for communities outside of major metros to position their towns as relocation destinations.

A free event will be held Thursday, July 30, 12:45 – 3:00 p.m., and will explore the tie between tourism and new resident attraction. It will provide a platform for participants to consider actions their town can undertake.

The convening will kick-off with a keynote presentation by Ben Winchester, University of Minnesota Extension. HE manages evaluation studies that monitor the effectiveness and outcomes of leadership, civic engagement and community economics programs for Extension.

He is documenting a rural “brain gain”—the trend of 30-49 year-olds moving to rural areas—to identify the social and economic opportunities of this migration.

The virtual event will also feature an Emerging and Best Practices Panel. Panelists include: