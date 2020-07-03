Regional group hosts virtual tourism conference
0 comments

Regional group hosts virtual tourism conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that some jobs are more mobile than previously thought. At the same time, visits to outdoor amenities are on the rise, bringing visitors to greater Minnesota.

Tourism is known to inspire positive sentiments among the people who visit a community. This opens up opportunities for communities outside of major metros to position their towns as relocation destinations.

A free event will be held Thursday, July 30, 12:45 – 3:00 p.m., and will explore the tie between tourism and new resident attraction. It will provide a platform for participants to consider actions their town can undertake.

The convening will kick-off with a keynote presentation by Ben Winchester, University of Minnesota Extension. HE manages evaluation studies that monitor the effectiveness and outcomes of leadership, civic engagement and community economics programs for Extension.

He is documenting a rural “brain gain”—the trend of 30-49 year-olds moving to rural areas—to identify the social and economic opportunities of this migration.

The virtual event will also feature an Emerging and Best Practices Panel. Panelists include:

  • Gabby Kinneberg and Cathy Enerson, Preston Livability Project.
  • Melissa Streich, “Get Rural” Initiative, Regional Resident Recruitment
  • Benya Krause, Go Greater, Minnesota’s Proposed Resident Attraction Website

Small group discussions and networking will also be included in the session.

To register, go to semntogether.org and select “Convenings” at the top of the page.

Southeast Minnesota Together is a regional collaborative network of organizations and individuals developing and pursuing strategies to address the workforce shortage.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keep an eye on Garlic Mustard
News

Keep an eye on Garlic Mustard

Garlic Mustard is a non-native, invasive plant spreading through the Midwest as well as other parts of the country. It has the potential to di…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News