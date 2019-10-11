Step back into the gun-toting gangster era epitomized by shootouts, kidnappings, bank robberies and murder with “Minnesota’s Gangster Past” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the La Crescent Event Center.
Researcher Chad Lewis, author of “The Minnesota Road Guide to Gangster Hot Spots,” will present.
The presentation is sponsored by Home Federal Savings Bank and its Jubilee (Travel) Club and the La Crescent Area Historical Society.
You have free articles remaining.
Audience members won’t need to bribe Lewis to learn about John Dillinger, infamous hostage situations and how Baby Face Nelson hid from the authorities.
In the past 20 years, Lewis has authored more than 20 books on the strange and unusual, including gangsters. A world traveler and history lover, Lewis uses his captivating findings as the basis for lectures.
There is no admission charge, and refreshments will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.