Step back into the gun-toting gangster era epitomized by shootouts, kidnappings, bank robberies and murder with “Minnesota’s Gangster Past” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the La Crescent Event Center.

Researcher Chad Lewis, author of “The Minnesota Road Guide to Gangster Hot Spots,” will present.

The presentation is sponsored by Home Federal Savings Bank and its Jubilee (Travel) Club and the La Crescent Area Historical Society.

Audience members won’t need to bribe Lewis to learn about John Dillinger, infamous hostage situations and how Baby Face Nelson hid from the authorities.

In the past 20 years, Lewis has authored more than 20 books on the strange and unusual, including gangsters. A world traveler and history lover, Lewis uses his captivating findings as the basis for lectures.

There is no admission charge, and refreshments will be available.

