Open letter to Houston County residennts

Higher rates of virus transmission in the community increase the risk for all members of our community, but especially for those at high risk for severe illness and death. Our seniors living in our community and in long-term care facilities are among our most vulnerable. Despite the aggressive action to limit infections taken by facilities, as cases in our community continue to rise the residents and staff in these facilities are put at serious risk.

School districts

Local schools are moving to more restrictive learning models to prevent virus spread in school environments. Thresholds for moving to a different learning model are established by the State Department of Education, and rely heavily on positivity rates within the county. While necessary, these changes have significant impacts on students, school staff, families, employers, and the community as a whole.

For these reasons, Houston County commissioners urge you to help protect our communities.

Board Chair, Eric Johnson, emphasized the importance of community vigilance and mitigation strategies: