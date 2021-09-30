Oktoberfest officials reissue COVID guidance as festivities begin in La Crosse (copy)

Oktoberfest officials released a statement Thursday, the same day the four-day celebration began, reissuing COVID guidance surrounding its events.

The event has come under some scrutiny in recent weeks after the La Crosse County Health Department sent out a recommendation that large events be cancelled as the spread of COVID-19 increases in the community.

Oktoberfest in La Crosse typically brings in tens of thousands of visitors. There is no vaccine, mask or negative-test requirement to attend any of the events.

In a statement Thursday, Oktoberfest board president Kelly Wilde encouraged individuals who feel sick, have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 to stay home.

"Oktoberfest looks forward to safely celebrating our 60th Oktoberfest with you. We ask that you please help prevent the spread of COVID-19," the statement said.

The group has advised floats and other participants in the weekend's two parades not to throw or hand anything out to the crowd, it said in its statement, and is encouraging social distancing between groups along the route.

The size of the "festing area" has also been expanded, the statement said, by adding a second tent and seating has been spaced out. Organizers have also tripled the amount of hand washing and sanitizing stations, it said.

The event is also featuring a number of virtual options this year, including the Maple Leaf Parade on Saturday morning, the tapping of the golden keg Friday morning and more.

"Fest-goers should fest with everyone's health and safety in mind, both on the parade route and on the fest grounds," the statement said. "Please fest safely."

The much-anticipated celebration officially kicked off on Thursday, and includes a series of parades, competitions, carnivals, firework displays and more. For more information on the event line-up and tickets, visit oktoberfestusa.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0