Music, chicken, pie and Chalkfest is Saturday

Mysterious Ways and Tom Carpenter Acoustic Music will be performing at Chalkfest 2020 Saturday.
Mysterious Ways will be on stage from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Tom Carpenter Acoustic Music will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.
Besides great artists, the La Crescent United Methodist Church will be serving a chickencue and apple pie.
There is still room for more chalk artists to join in the event. Call 507-895-5150 for information.
This event is held at the La Crescent-Hokah Middle School.
