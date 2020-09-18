 Skip to main content
Music, chicken, pie and Chalkfest is Saturday
Mysterious Ways and Tom Carpenter Acoustic Music will be performing at Chalkfest 2020 Saturday.

Mysterious Ways will be on stage from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Tom Carpenter Acoustic Music will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

Besides great artists, the La Crescent United Methodist Church will be serving a chickencue and apple pie.

There is still room for more chalk artists to join in the event. Call 507-895-5150 for information.

This event is held at the La Crescent-Hokah Middle School.

