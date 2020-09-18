Music, chicken, pie and Chalkfest is Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mysterious Ways and Tom Carpenter Acoustic Music will be performing at Chalkfest 2020 Saturday.

Mysterious Ways will be on stage from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Tom Carpenter Acoustic Music will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

Besides great artists, the La Crescent United Methodist Church will be serving a chickencue and apple pie.

There is still room for more chalk artists to join in the event. Call 507-895-5150 for information.

This event is held at the La Crescent-Hokah Middle School.

