La Crescent-Hokah Community Education has announced the lineup for Free Friday Family Night at the Movies.

Movies start at 6 p.m. at the La Crescent Fine Arts Center.

Oct. 11: "Hotel Transylvania"

Nov. 8: "Mall Cop"

Dec. 13: "Polar Express"

Jan. 10: "Ice Age"

Concessions are available for purchase.

