PRESTON, Minn. -- Highway 52 will be closed for construction between Fountain and Preston in Fillmore County Sept. 11 through Sept. 26.
Minnesota Department of Transportation will repair concrete on a seven-mile stretch. The repair work requires removal of some concrete panels in the road where the joints have failed or panels need replacement.
Here are detour routes:
- From the north, at Fountain: Take Fillmore Co. Rd 8 east to Lanesboro. From Lanesboro, take Hwy. 16 south back to Hwy. 52.
- From the south, just before Preston: take Hwy. 16 north to Lanesboro. From Lanesboro, take Fillmore Co. Rd 8 west back to Hwy. 52.
- From the west: Hwy 16 motorists approaching Hwy. 52 from the west will not be able to join Hwy 52. at Preston. They’ll need to detour north on Hwy 80 through Wykoff.
Local traffic will remain for people and businesses that reside on Hwy. 52. Vehicles going to POET Biorefining in Preston may use Hwy. 16 for accessing the plant.
