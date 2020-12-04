Minnesota Association of Townships announces 2021 Scholarship Program for high school juniors

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) is proud to announce its 2021 Scholarship Program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors. All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program. Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 2000 submissions and 87 winners.

Applicants should submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of land use by May 1, 2021. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified by September 1, 2020. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in September 2021.

For more information and application details, please call the MAT offices at 1-800-228-0296 or visit www.mntownships.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0