Lancers run strong in season opener

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancer Cross Country team got its COVID-shortened 2020 season underway on Sept. 1 at Plainview’s Piper Hills Golf Course for a three-team meet with the host PEM Bulldogs and Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland.

As if competing with restricted fields of a maximum of three teams was not strange enough, a further oddity occurred when PEM and La Crescent-Hokah wound up with identical first-place scores -- not only in the boys competition, but in the girls race, too.

Even with race distances shorted to 3,200 meters to allow runners who missed their entire track seasons last spring and had not competed since last fall to get back into competition, many of the runners overestimated their current fitness level and went charging off the starting line.

Fortunately, the Lancers displayed a maturity that belied their youth and inexperience and took a far more conservative approach to their first racing experience in months.

In the boys competition, Cody Kowalski stayed with the lead pack for much of the opening 1,000 meters, but the Lancer junior put a decisive move on the field and moved away quickly, running the final half of the race by himself en route to the first varsity race victory of his career with a time of 11:36.