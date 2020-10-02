Lancer girls, boys both win cross country

At this stage, the Lancers were still two points in arrears of the Saints, but freshman Austin Smith and junior Tyler Groth placed ninth and 10th in 19:58 and 20:10, besting St. Charles’ fourth and fifth finishers to give the Lancers their fourth win in-a-row by a margin of 34 – 37 over the Saints, with Kingsland finish third with 57 points.

Unlike the boys race, there was little drama in the girls competition, as the Lancers were the only team able to start the requisite five runners needed to qualify for a team score.

The individual race for the girls was also never in doubt, as Lancer junior Lydia Rosendahl steadily distanced herself from the rest of the field, finishing first with a time of 20:55, over a minute-and-a-half ahead of second place.

This was Rosendahl’s second individual win of the season after taking the title at PEM in the Lancers’ opening meet.

Ashley Muenzenberger ran strongly to take third in 22:37, with Autumn Rabe just behind in fourth place at 23:00. Emma Stavenau and Julia Lechnir were eighth and ninth in 24:21 and 25:05 to account for the Lancers’ winning total of 15 points.

Even had the other two schools been able to field a complete team, it would have been mathematically impossible for either of them to have overtaken the Lancers.