Lancer boys win, girls second at cross country triangular

Cedar Valley Golf Course, south of Winona, served as the host course for the Sept. 15 cross country triangular with the teams from La Crescent-Hokah, Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland, and the host Cotter Ramblers.

By far the hilliest course the Lancers have tackled during this truncated season, warmer than average temperatures and a haze in the air from the West Coast wildfires made the conditions all the more difficult for the runners.

Led by juniors Cody Kowalski and Jack Redman, who finished first and second individually for the third consecutive week, the Lancer boys notched their third straight team win of the year.

Following Kowalski (17:12) and Redman (18:04), soph Sam Culver continued his strong season by placing fourth in 18:16. Junior Tyler Groth ran his strongest race of the season in finishing seventh in 19:09, then frosh Austin Smith and sophomores Jack Kreutzman and Samuel Petersen finished ninth, tenth, and eleventh in 19:29, 19:49, and 19:53.

With seven of the first eleven finishers, the team result was in no doubt as the Lancer total of 23 points easily outdistanced GMLOS’s 48, with the host Ramblers third with 67.