Lancer boys win, girls second at cross country triangular

Cedar Valley Golf Course, south of Winona, served as the host course for the Sept. 15 cross country triangular with the teams from La Crescent-Hokah, Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland, and the host Cotter Ramblers.
By far the hilliest course the Lancers have tackled during this truncated season, warmer than average temperatures and a haze in the air from the West Coast wildfires made the conditions all the more difficult for the runners.
Led by juniors Cody Kowalski and Jack Redman, who finished first and second individually for the third consecutive week, the Lancer boys notched their third straight team win of the year.
Following Kowalski (17:12) and Redman (18:04), soph Sam Culver continued his strong season by placing fourth in 18:16. Junior Tyler Groth ran his strongest race of the season in finishing seventh in 19:09, then frosh Austin Smith and sophomores Jack Kreutzman and Samuel Petersen finished ninth, tenth, and eleventh in 19:29, 19:49, and 19:53.
With seven of the first eleven finishers, the team result was in no doubt as the Lancer total of 23 points easily outdistanced GMLOS’s 48, with the host Ramblers third with 67.
Lancer junior Lydia Rosendahl strong run of 19:44 over the 4800 meter-course had her flirting with her second win of the season, but she wound up six seconds behind Cotter individual champion Sonja Semling.
Lone senior Ashley Muenzenberger placed seventh at 21:44, with Autumn Rabe just behind in eighth in 22:17. Emma Stavenau ran 23:04 for 10th and Julia Lechnir’s 11th place finish in 23:28 made the Lancers the first team with all five scoring runners across the finish line.
However, Cotter had four of the first five finishers to account for their winning total of 25 points, La Crescent-Hokah was a strong second with 38, and GMLOS settled for third with 58 points.
Eighth-grader Joey Welch had the most dominating performance of the afternoon for the Lancers when he bettered second place by more than one minute and 40 seconds, winning the 1.75 mile Junior High Boys race in 11:12, with teammate Dylan James finishing 10th in 18:25. Corrina Lechnir was second in the Junior High Boys race in 12:37, Jazmine Cline was fifth in 12:58, and Rose Weiser eighth in 14:22.
The Lancers will run at Chatfield on Tuesday, Sept. 29, in a triangular with Wabasha-Kellogg and the host Gophers.
