Lancer boys run to win; girls take second

After three days of rain, Mother Nature relented last week and allowed the skies to clear so the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers could host their first of two home cross country meets this year.
Although there were still some soggy spots on parts of Pine Creek Golf Course, most of the ground dried out enough to make for a nice afternoon of racing for the teams from Winona Cotter and Dover-Eyota that joined the Lancers for the meet.
For the second consecutive meet, juniors Cody Kowalski and Jack Redman went one-two with times of 14:29 and 15:09 over the 4,000 meter varsity distance.
Soph Sam Culver covered the course in 15:24 for third place, classmate Samuel Petersen was seventh at 16:08 and Tyler Groth, who missed the opening meet due to illness, just cracked the top 10 in 16:39 to become the Lancers fifth and final scoring runner.
La Crescent-Hokah’s total of 23 points was well ahead of second-place Cotter’s 51 point total, with Dover-Eyota third with 59 points. This is the Lancers’ second straight team meet win during this strange COVID-adjusted season.
After running away to an individual win at Plainview the week before, junior Lydia Rosendahl found plenty of company on her home course and wound up trailing a strong pack of four runners for much of the race.
Over the final 800 meters, Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson broke away and crossed the finish line in first place in 16:39, followed shortly by the Cotter trio of Clair Ebertowski, Aubrey Williams, and Sonja Semling.
Rosendahl settled for a fifth place finish in 17:05, then Autumn Rabe and Ashley Muenzenberger came in at 18:17 and 18:20, good for seventh and eighth place. Julia Lechnir was 13th at 19:06 and Emma Stavenau 14th in 19:30 to finish the scoring for the Lancers.
Cotter used its stong front-runner trio to post a score of 25 points for the team win, with the Lancers in second at 47 and Dover-Eyota third with 53. La Crescent-Hokah’s girls have now been runners-up in both their 2020 meets.
In the 1,800 meter Jr High races, the Lancers’ Joey Welch won the boys race in 7:05, while Corrina Lechnir and Jazmine Cline went one-two in the girls race in 7:44 and 8:00, with Rose Wieser in sixth at 9:04.
The Lancers will host their second meet at Pine Creek GC on Thursday, Sept. 24, when the teams from St. Charles and Kingsland High Schools will make the journey to La Crescent. Junior High racing begins at 4:30, with the Varsity Boys running at 5:00 and the Girls at 5:35.
