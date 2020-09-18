Lancer boys run to win; girls take second

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After three days of rain, Mother Nature relented last week and allowed the skies to clear so the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers could host their first of two home cross country meets this year.

Although there were still some soggy spots on parts of Pine Creek Golf Course, most of the ground dried out enough to make for a nice afternoon of racing for the teams from Winona Cotter and Dover-Eyota that joined the Lancers for the meet.

For the second consecutive meet, juniors Cody Kowalski and Jack Redman went one-two with times of 14:29 and 15:09 over the 4,000 meter varsity distance.

Soph Sam Culver covered the course in 15:24 for third place, classmate Samuel Petersen was seventh at 16:08 and Tyler Groth, who missed the opening meet due to illness, just cracked the top 10 in 16:39 to become the Lancers fifth and final scoring runner.

La Crescent-Hokah’s total of 23 points was well ahead of second-place Cotter’s 51 point total, with Dover-Eyota third with 59 points. This is the Lancers’ second straight team meet win during this strange COVID-adjusted season.

After running away to an individual win at Plainview the week before, junior Lydia Rosendahl found plenty of company on her home course and wound up trailing a strong pack of four runners for much of the race.