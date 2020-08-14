You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crescent to host 3rd ChalkFest
0 comments

La Crescent to host 3rd ChalkFest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will host the third annual ChalkFest Sept. 19 at La Crescent-Hokah Middle School.

It’s your chance to create large-scale, elaborate chalk works of art on sidewalks surrounding school.

There is a $29 registration fee for participants, which includes a large sidewalk square, chalk palette, gloves, sponges and hairspray to add hold to your artwork.

T-shirts at $14 are available for advance purchase.

There will be judging categories for youth and adult.

Call 507-895-5150 for details and to register.

Register from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18 or at 7 a.m. the day of the event.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Chamber to distribute masks

The La Crescent Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism plans to take the lead in distributing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in …

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News