La Crescent to host 3rd ChalkFest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will host the third annual ChalkFest Sept. 19 at La Crescent-Hokah Middle School.

It’s your chance to create large-scale, elaborate chalk works of art on sidewalks surrounding school.

There is a $29 registration fee for participants, which includes a large sidewalk square, chalk palette, gloves, sponges and hairspray to add hold to your artwork.

T-shirts at $14 are available for advance purchase.

There will be judging categories for youth and adult.

Call 507-895-5150 for details and to register.

Register from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18 or at 7 a.m. the day of the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0