La Crescent to host 3rd ChalkFest

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will host the third annual ChalkFest Sept. 19 at La Crescent-Hokah Middle School.
It’s your chance to create large-scale, elaborate chalk works of art on sidewalks surrounding school.
There is a $29 registration fee for participants, which includes a large sidewalk square, chalk palette, gloves, sponges and hairspray to add hold to your artwork.
T-shirts at $14 are available for advance purchase.
There will be judging categories for youth and adult.
Call 507-895-5150 for details and to register.
Register from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18 or at 7 a.m. the day of the event.
