La Crescent Running Group will get you off the couch

Registration is open for La Crescent’s Running Group for all ages: Couch to 5K for ages 12 through adults.

Get off the couch and onto the road with the Couch-to-5K program.

Anyone who has the motivation can run a 5K. Our family friendly La Crescent Running Group includes children, teens and adults. Support, encouragement, and fun are a part of our beginner program. Both adults and kids will encourage you along the way.

This running group will meet for the first time on Monday, June 8. The goal is to help you develop a love for running.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays, June 8-July 30,

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Kistler Park

Cost: $24 per two people in a family. This can be a couple or an adult with a child. Additional members in the family would be $10.

Kids ages 12 or older can join on their own or with a sibling, also, for $24.

A “We Run this Town” T-shirt is included.

Instructor: Janice Schreier and the La Crescent Running Group members (which includes kids).

Call 507-895-5150 for information.

