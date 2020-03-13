La Crescent plans family movie nights

Free Family Night at the Movies: Looking for a fun family activity on Friday, March 13? La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will have a family movie, showing of Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, at 6 p.m. Join us at the La Crescent-Hokah Fine Arts Center for this free movie.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the concessions will go toward the purchase of a new automatic screen for the Fine Arts Center.

By popular demand: La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will be continuing this fun family event series. We will show great family-friendly movies monthly. Admission is free.

Movies start at 6 p.m.

March 13: Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

April 17: Ratatouille

May 29: Frozen 2

Pro-Parent Tip: For the little ones, you’re welcome to bring a backless booster seat so that your littlest moviegoers are able to sit comfortably and have an unobstructed view!

March Madness Sale: Community Indoor Rummage Sale on Saturday, March 21.

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.