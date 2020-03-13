La Crescent plans family movie nights

Free Family Night at the Movies: Looking for a fun family activity on Friday, March 13? La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will have a family movie, showing of Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, at 6 p.m. Join us at the La Crescent-Hokah Fine Arts Center for this free movie.
Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the concessions will go toward the purchase of a new automatic screen for the Fine Arts Center.
By popular demand: La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will be continuing this fun family event series. We will show great family-friendly movies monthly. Admission is free.
Movies start at 6 p.m.
March 13: Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
April 17: Ratatouille
May 29: Frozen 2
Pro-Parent Tip: For the little ones, you’re welcome to bring a backless booster seat so that your littlest moviegoers are able to sit comfortably and have an unobstructed view!
You have free articles remaining.
March Madness Sale: Community Indoor Rummage Sale on Saturday, March 21.
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
La Crescent-Hokah Middle School Gym
Babysitting Clinic for Youth in Grades 5 and up.
Let us prepare you to be the best sitter in your neighborhood. Through hands-on experience and role plays, we will cover age appropriate toys, making babysitting kits, good business practices, basic first aid, safe cooking, safety and emergency action, and parent expectations. Start your babysitting business on the right foot and learn how to be a safe, professional and reliable sitter.
Date: Monday and Tuesday, March 23-24
Time: 3-5 p.m. both days
Location: La Crescent-Hokah High School
Instructor: Rebecca Paulson, Houston County 4-H coordinator
Contact La Crescent-Hokah Community Education at 507-895-5150 for information.