ESB Banking and Insurance will host the annual La Crescent Downtown Business Trick or Treat Event from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Businesses are invited to join in passing out treats to little ghouls and goblins.

ESB Bank will provide a poster that participating businesses may hang on their doors.

To be included, please contact Rebecca Duerwachter, La Crescent branch manager of ESB Banking & Insurance no later than Monday Oct. 21 via email at rduerwachter@esbbanking.com or call 507-895-2227.

