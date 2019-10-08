ESB Banking and Insurance will host the annual La Crescent Downtown Business Trick or Treat Event from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Businesses are invited to join in passing out treats to little ghouls and goblins.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
ESB Bank will provide a poster that participating businesses may hang on their doors.
To be included, please contact Rebecca Duerwachter, La Crescent branch manager of ESB Banking & Insurance no later than Monday Oct. 21 via email at rduerwachter@esbbanking.com or call 507-895-2227.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.