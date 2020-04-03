La Crescent offers senior driving program
La Crescent offers senior driving program

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is offering a defensive driving for drivers 55 and older.

The eight-hour course is scheduled for 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, at the La Crescent Community Building (fire station). Call 507-895-5150 for information and to register.

The defensive driving class will prepare you for a new awareness of traffic safety and sharpen your driving skills.

You must attend all eight hours to receive your certificate, which will entitle you to a 10% discount on your auto insurance. You will not need to take a test. Space is limited, so please register in advance.

When registering, you will need to provide your driver’s license number.

Instructor will be Dewey Severson, National Safety Council.

5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, at the La Crescent Community Building (fire station)

Call 507-895-5150 for information and to register.

