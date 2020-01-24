La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is offering a pair of fun ways of staying active this winter — one indoors, one outdoors.
Sunday Night Adult Volleyball League is a great way to have fun and meet new people.
Gather your own team and come together to enjoy this great recreational league sport.
Team captains need to submit the names, addresses and phone numbers of all their recreational team members. Teams need to be made up of at least six people. There can be extra people on the roster if the team wants to sub players.
Teams cannot have more males than females on the court at any given time.
Registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 3.
All teams must be registered at that time in order to get the schedule made and announced to team captains. Call La Crescent-Hokah Community Education for information at 507-895-5150 There are no referees.
Sundays, 5-9 p.m.
Sundays, Feb. 9—May 3 (except Easter Sunday, April 12.)
La Crescent Middle School Gym
Coordinator: Michael Ernster
For outdoor fun, La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is offering snowshoes in both youth and adult sizes available for rent to district families on the weekends.
The snowshoes were purchased through the efforts of Houston County Public Health and a Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Program Grant.
Snowshoes, including (optional) poles, will be available for rent for $5 per pair (plus a refundable deposit) at the Community Education Office, 703 S. 11th St., La Crescent on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., throughout the winter months.
Snowshoes must be returned on Monday by 9:30 a.m. To find out more about snowshoe rentals or available pairs of snowshoes, individuals can call the community education office at 895-5150.
For group rentals, contact community education for rates and times.
