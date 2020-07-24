La Crescent man’s daughter inspires book of what’s important

“She’s beautiful, she’s happy, she’s joyful, she doesn’t judge. … There’s all these different perspectives that I get.”

It’s that character, LaRue said, that builds the chapters of the book, each focusing on a distinct lesson he’s learned, borne out of the moments in life he’s experienced with Livia.

Many times, those lessons developed over time, and as they became more clear, it was only then that he would put pen to paper and begin to share them in a relational way with those who would read about them.

“It’s very organically written,” he said of the book, which also includes elements of his faith life. “I didn’t force writing it, and I even waited sometimes because there were more lessons to come, but it hadn’t hit me yet. … But when it comes, it hits me like a ton of bricks.”

One of the most memorable, to this point, is a lesson on empathy, which has nudged him to consider life in another’s shoe while reserving judgment — something that’s helped him with his career in coaching kids.

In this situation, where a trouble kid years ago would elicit frustration, now, LaRue said, he tries to consider the things he doesn’t know — a child’s parental situation, home life and the like.