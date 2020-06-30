La Crescent Legion awards scholarships

Five La Crescent area students will receive $500 scholarships each from Gittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 in La Crescent.
The 2020 recipients are:
• Dwight Kerns.
• Sidney Miller.
• Isaac Peterson.
• Alyssa Sebo.
• Madeline Zimprich.
This is the 40th year that Post 595 has given five $500 scholarships to La Crescent area students.
In total, the La Crescent Legion has awarded $127,500 in scholarships.
The Legion program encourages students to pursue higher education with either two-year or four-year degrees.
