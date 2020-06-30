La Crescent Legion awards scholarships
La Crescent Legion awards scholarships

Five La Crescent area students will receive $500 scholarships each from Gittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 in La Crescent.

The 2020 recipients are:

• Dwight Kerns.

• Sidney Miller.

• Isaac Peterson.

• Alyssa Sebo.

• Madeline Zimprich.

This is the 40th year that Post 595 has given five $500 scholarships to La Crescent area students.

In total, the La Crescent Legion has awarded $127,500 in scholarships.

The Legion program encourages students to pursue higher education with either two-year or four-year degrees.

