La Crescent is 2nd safest in state

La Crescent is the second-safety city in Minnesota, a recent survey shows.

The rating comes from SafeWise, which just released its sixth annual “Safest Cities in Minnesota” report.

La Crescent is the apple capital of Minnesota with more than 5,000 residents, and Mayor Mike Poellinger says the results show that La Crescent is a caring community where neighbors keep an eye out for their neighbors.

“Thankfully, small cities like La Crescent have relatively few incidents of crime overall, so any reduction in numbers will be reflected when ranked along with larger cities, some of which have seen increases in crime rates in recent years,” Poellinger said. “Our police officers work very hard to connect with community members. Through this positive ‘community policing’ strategy, residents watch out for each other and feel comfortable with our officers.

“There have been some incidents in recent years in which observant neighbors reported their observations and concerns to law enforcement who reacted quickly,” he said. “Rapid responses by our 24-hour personnel and support from other local agencies help keep our community safe.”

The survey shows:

The top three cities all made big jumps this year: Kasson moved up 53 spots, La Crescent rose 36, and Orono climbed 13.

80% of the cities improved in rank year over year.

Only three cities (15%) dropped in rank from 2019 to 2020.

Every city on the list had one or fewer violent crime incidents per 1,000. A full 90% reported fewer than one incident per 1,000.

All cities are below both state (19.9) and national (22.0) property crime rates, and no city reported more than 11.5 incidents per 1,000.

Kasson has the lowest property crime rate with 1.2 incidents per 1,000, and zero counts of burglary, which is the most feared property crime in the state. Cold Spring/Richmond also reported zero counts of burglary.

65% of the cities held property crime to fewer than 100 total incidents each.

