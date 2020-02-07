The senior high cheer squad will offer a Cheer Camp for grades K-4 after school on Friday, Feb. 14.
Pep squads will learn a routine or cheer to be performed during the Boys Varsity Basketball game at halftime. Dinner (pizza and drinks) and pom poms are provided.
Students can be bused from elementary school to middle school.
Meet the varsity squad at the crayons inside the elementary school to ride the bus together or they can be dropped off at the High School cafeteria. The Cheer Camp will begin upon the students arrival and end after the halftime performance.
Parents and family members will need to pay the admission fee to come to the varsity game. The cost is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $4 for students.
Pick up your child after the halftime show in the High School Cafeteria.
Cheer Camp participants are asked to wear Lancer gear (green and white) and bring a water bottle,
You must pre-register by contacting 507-895-5150 by Monday, Feb. 10.
Instructors are Martha Hollenbeck and the Cheer Squad.
Location is the High School Cafeteria
