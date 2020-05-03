La Crescent hosts a safe, fun parade

The La Crescent Community Caravan provided a sunny break May 2. The event, organized by the La Crescent Rotary Club, encouraged community members to decorate cars to parade through the streets of town, all while maintaining a safe distance between cars and spectators.
Here, Miss La Crescent Maddi Schick waves to those along the route.
And, the La Crescent Food Shelf gives thanks for community support. The Food Shelf has been a recent recipient of several fundraisers in town.
