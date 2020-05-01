La Crescent-Hokah students assemble masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mattison Donaldson, a senior at La Crescent/Hokah High School, decided to help local hospitals and nursing homes during the pandemic.

Upon hearing of the need for protective masks, Matti and several friends — Sidney Miller, Lauren Nelson, Megan Steffes and Mya Colby — decided to team up and make masks.

With the help of high school teacher Kristi Traxler, advisor for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, kits were assembled and more than 400 masks have been made that are CDC- and FDA-compliant.

Two of the local facilities that have benefited from this effort are the Gundersen Foundation and Bethany St. Joseph Nursing Home.

Despite the disruption of the school year and the anxiety the pandemic has caused, people young and old are coming forward to help in a variety of ways.

“I sure am proud of our great students,” Traxler said.

Matti is the daughter of Tom and Stacey Donaldson and plans to go to school and major in physics and eventually join the Navy and become a pilot.

