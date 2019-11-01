La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is featuring these upcoming learning opportunities.
Essential Oils in the Kitchen
What a great time of year to add some spice to your life. Did you know that some Essential Oils can replace a lot of the spices in your kitchen? And they don’t expire. Come learn about all the creative ways essential oils can be used in the kitchen from beverages to desserts and breakfast to appetizers and dinner.
We’ll be making some flavorful salts as well as infused olive oils that can be used on protein, salads or snacks. If extra product is available, you can make additional bottles (for $5 each) to keep for yourself or give away as gifts. Wrap it up with a recipe and you’ve got your Secret Santa or special teacher taken care of.
Recipes, two oils and one salt will be included in the cost of the class.
The book “Back Porch” Cooking Guide will be available for $5 each. This book would make a nice gift to go with your infused oil and salt. Please let us know if you would like to purchase the book, when registering for the class.
Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. in FACS room 72, La Crescent High/Middle School.
Clay-xploration for grades 1-4
Your imagination is the limit while you work with soft, easy-to-mold clay. Kids will create a story to tell. Using stop-motion animation technology, along with some imagination, their story will come to life. Students will bring home their clay masterpieces for reusable fun.
Space is limited.
Bernie Windschitl and Beth Theede
Elementary School Art Room
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 3:30—4:30 p.m.
Sewing Machine Basics for Beginners: Ages: Middle School, High School, Adult
In this class, you will learn basic sewing machine skills such as winding a bobbin, threading the machine, changing a needle, sewing a straight stitch, and sewing a backstitch. To practice what you learn, we’ll be making hot/cold pack rice bags. These are great for sore or injured muscles or even for warming up on a cold winter’s night without turning your heater up. If you own a sewing machine, feel free to bring it along with your own machine’s accessories (like the manual and bobbins). An advantage to bringing your own sewing machine to practice these basic skills with is that every sewing machine make and model is slightly different, and the ones we provide may be different from what you own.
Bring 1/2 yard of fleece (not textured like Soft & Minky brand) and one spool of coordinating all-purpose polyester thread.
We furnish these Supplies: Sewing machine and accessories; white rice
You have free articles remaining.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6-8 p.m.
High School Room 71
Instructor: Anna Goodman
Tax-free Investing: It’s Not What You Make, It’s What You Keep!
Join Eric to learn an overview of tax-advantaged investments such as muni bonds (muni/UIT/mutual funds), IRAs (traditional/Roth/401k/403b) and/or life insurance.
This free class is on Thursday, November 7 at 6 p.m. in the La Crescent Middle School Conference Room 2.
Instructor is Eric Minor, financial adviser.
Is your child interested in wrestling? (Grades Kindergarten through 6th)
Come learn more about it at the Youth Wrestling Parent Meeting on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is held at the La Crescent High School Cafeteria.
Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid Certification (6th Grade and Up)
We are conducting a trial of a blended learning class in which you will complete a majority of the content on your own time with the need to only come in to perform hands-on skills the day of class. You will receive an online access code approximately one month before the scheduled hands-on class to allow you plenty of time to complete the online content. You will need to print your certificate of completion and present it at the time of the hands-on class.
Learn to save a life. Learn critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services arrives. Students learn skills such as how to recognize and respond to various types of illness and treat bleeding, shock and other first aid emergencies.
The AHA’s Heartsaver First Aid and CPR AED Blended Learning Courses have been updated to reflect new science in the 2015 AHA Guidelines Update for CPR and Emergency Cardiovascular Care and the 2015 AHA and American Red Cross Update for First Aid. These courses usa a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students first aid, CPR, and AED knowledge.
CPR facemask will be available for purchase, if you would like one.
Registration deadline: Two weeks prior to class.
Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9-11 a.m.
For more information about these classes and more, please call Community Education at 507-895-5150.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.