Merchants Bank’s “Swipe Out Hunger” Facebook giveaway has concluded with a donation of $500 to the La Crescent Food Shelf.
In the bank’s seventh annual campaign, the top three donations were awarded based on the total number of votes for Hastings Family Service ($2,500), the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse ($1,500) and 360 Communities ($1,000).
The 10 other local food shelves that participated each received a $500 donation. More than 3,400 votes were cast in this year’s giveaway.
The Food Shelves were nominated by Merchants Bank locations (bank locations making the nomination are noted in parentheses). There were a number of locations that nominated the same organization. The “Swipe Out Hunger” awards include:
- La Crescent Food Share (La Crescent): $500
- Hometown Resource Center (St. Charles): $500
- Semcac (Caledonia, Lanesboro, Rushford, Spring Grove): $500
- Winona Volunteer Services (Winona) $500
This year the bank donated five cents each time a Merchants Bank credit/debit card was used and $100 for every checking or savings account opened Aug. 1-8 for a total of $10,000.
Swipe Out Hunger has donated more than $70,000 to support local food shelf programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
