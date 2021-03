Although COVID-19 has been hard on blood drives nationwide, the La Crescent community went above and beyond to exceed their goal for units collected in 2020.

The next blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. March 25 at the La Crescent United Methodist Church, 520 Elm St., La Crescent.

Appointments will be required, as well as facemasks during attendance. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter code lacrescentmn.

