Keeping an eye on Paradise Valley Creek

Noticing the changes in the stream’s condition, and being a member of the Land Stewardship Project, Redig advocates for conservation practices by making changes on her farm, visiting with neighbors, and speaking with local conservation agencies about the need for buffers and other practices that protect water quality.

Her conservation mindset stems from growing up on a dairy farm south of Winona, with a father who converted cropland to pasture and hay in the 1950s, and who practiced rotational grazing.

Redig and her husband once pastured the sloping hills above and below their hay fields, making sure to not overgraze them.

They stopped pasturing about five years ago and Redig notices the slopes now hold much more water. The hills act like a sponge, soaking up runoff that could hurt the creek below.

She encourages other people to sign up to monitor a lake or stream. “It’s a rather simple thing to do … the instructions are very easy to follow.”

Redig also said, “I think the big thing is taking the time to observe. Where the stream is coming from. All the wildlife. Changes in the water.”

Learn more about the program on the citizen monitoring web pages.

