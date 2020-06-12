Keep an eye on Garlic Mustard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garlic Mustard is a non-native, invasive plant spreading through the Midwest as well as other parts of the country. It has the potential to displace native plant species and to inhibit forest regeneration.

Originally brought to the United States from Europe in the 1800s for food & medicinal purposes, it has fully established itself and continues to increase its presence around the country.

Garlic Mustard is an early season herb that germinates from seed prior to other native plants.

It benefits from when there is high light due to absence of leaves on trees. It is found along trails in forests, recently disturbed ground and even sunny regions. The seeds are spread around in mud by humans, animals and equipment. These seeds can stay viable in the soil for 5-10 years prior to germination. Each plant lives for two years in order to produce the seeds to keep the population growing.

In its first year, the plant grows low to the ground in circular arrangements called rosettes. The leaves are heart shaped with rounded edges & many veins. The purpose of the first year plant is to absorb light and perform photosynthesis to produce energy for root growth. For every 33 rosettes, only one lives on to become a second year plant.