Junior chefs cook up winners in La Crescent
0 comments

Junior chefs cook up winners in La Crescent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education recently sponsored Master Chef Junior at the La Crescent-Hokah Middle School.

This was a three-round competition for grades 5-8.

Round one was a team event. The event was Blindfolded Banana Splits. Winners were Marley Pierce, Mya Alfieri and Wylie Runningen.

Round two was also a team event where the students made Gourmet Hot Dogs. The winners were Lucus Dykman, Aspen Tarrence and Quinn Jorgenson.

Round three was an individual event. The students were given the task of using the leftovers in a creative way. Winners were Mya Alfieri, Quinn Jorgenson and Eli Hanan.

Iron Chef La Crescent will be held Saturday, March 14, for three-person teams geared for adults. Call Community Education for information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News