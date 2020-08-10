July marriage license applications in Houston County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are marriage license applications for July:

Nicholas James Matula of La Crosse and Olivia Rose Leuer, of Austin, Minnesota.

Timothy John Buckland, Sr. and Amanda Sue Krips, both of Spring Grove.

Dawn Marie Rezin and Gregory Allan Hoscheit, both of Caledonia.

Rhiannon Gaia Fisher and Ryan Timothy Rougeux, both of La Crescent.

Samantha Anne Schmitz and Micah Fyodor Pederson, both of La Crescent.

Brittany Nicole Moser and Cody Christopher Knutson, both of La Crescent.

Ashley Marie Sebo and Matthew Jon Lemke, both of La Crescent.

Amanda Rae Annala and Travis Edward Judell, both of La Crosse.

Terry Allan Coleman of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Katherine Jo Wedel of Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Robin Lee Minegar and Zachary Glen Hinton, both of La Crescent.

Amanda Michelle Grosse and Marc Allen Misch, both of La Crescent.

Courtney Marie Balfany and Peter Johnson, both of La Crosse.

Lance Michael Averbeck and Jessica Ann Wade, both of La Crescent.