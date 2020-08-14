Inaugural 5k wraps up program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The inaugural La Crescent-Hokah Community Ed Wagon Wheel 5K was held on Thursday, July 30.

This run was a culmination of the La Crescent-Hokah Community Education’s Couch to 5K running program.

The race included this year’s Couch to 5K participants along with runners from prior years and more seasoned runners from the La Crescent area.

The Couch to 5K running program is led by Janice Schreier of La Crescent. Janice has been leading the group for the last three summers. La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is the sponsor of the yearly running group.

Free family-friendly runs will continue on Mondays at 6:30 pm. They meet at Kistler Park for the start of their run.

You are invited to join the group as they wind their way through La Crescent.

