Houston WIC program continues services
Houston WIC program continues services

The Houston County Women, Infant and Children continues to provide nutrition education and benefits over the phone.

At Houston County, the health and well-being of our clients, colleagues and community are our top priority. Given the evolving concerns around COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and to help support community health management efforts, the Houston County WIC program is temporarily suspending lobby access.

The WIC Program is a nutrition and breastfeeding program, that helps eligible pregnant women, new mothers, babies and young children eat well, learn about nutrition, and stay healthy. We provide nutrition education and counseling, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health and social services.

Appointments and benefit pickups are available outside our regular clinic hours by request.

If you have questions about qualifications, income guidelines and/or appointment times please call our WIC Office at 507-725-5816 or text 507-226-5471.

