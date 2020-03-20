Houston receives grant for water project

The city of Houston will receive a $149,500 grant for work on a city well.

Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, said the city is receiving a Minnesota Public Facilities Authority grant.

“This is outstanding news for Houston, and I commend the city and state officials who worked together to make this grant happen,” Davids said.

The MPFA estimates that the PFA loan (28 years at 1%) will save local taxpayers approximately $11,417 in interest costs compared to market rate financing.

Meanwhile, the city has announced that construction of the Houston Water Treatment Facility is almost complete.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new filtration process will treat for radium, iron and manganese.

The total project cost is $3.10 million.

The city states that funding comes in part from a loan and grant from the Minnesota Drinking Water Revolving Fund, a grant from the Minnesota Water Infrastructure Fund, and a grant from the Small Cities Development Program.

The city announced that it must set water rates to adequately finance the new loan, operation and maintenance of the water system, and maintain reserves in the Water Utility Fund.