Houston plans Relay for Life Aug. 14

The Relay For Life of Houston County will host a Walk/Drive-Thru Luminaria Ceremony Aug. 14 to continue to raise funds and awareness for cancer patients.

Cancer patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 so continuing to rally this year is crucial.

Hosting the Drive Thru/Walk Thru luminaria event allows community members -- including cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers -- to safely join with others to celebrate, remember, and fight back.

“With our local Relay For Life and other events that fuel the American Cancer Society’s mission essentially grounded due to COVID-19, the fight against cancer is at risk,” according to Ashley Hull, ACS staff member, and Ruth Berns, ACS Volunteer. “But it’s a fight that can’t be cancelled, postponed or rescheduled. Cancer won’t stop. So, neither can we.”

The event will be 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Old Hickory Park in La Crescent. Masks will be required for folks walking through as well as social distance measures strictly enforced.

Community members are encouraged to register online at www.relayforlife.org/houstoncountymn .