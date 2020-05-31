Houston dairy group sponsors cowbell hunt

The Houston County American Dairy Association is announcing its 2020 Cowbell Hunt.
Here’s the story: Betsy the cow is distraught. She has not just lost one, but four of her precious cowbells. She is asking for help to find them. The four bells were lost in four different locations in Houston County: one on the Houston County Fairgrounds in Caledonia, one in the Spring Grove Trollskogen Park, one in the Houston City Park and one in the La Crescent City Park. Betsy is offering a cooler full of dairy products worth $50 to each person who finds and returns a cowbell.
Visit the Houston County American Dairy Association’s Facebook page for clues to help find the bell that Betsy lost on the Fairgrounds. Anyone locating the bell should call the phone number found inside the bell and the dairy product reward will be given on the return of the bell.
Similar clues will be given to help retrieve the following lost bells:
• June 8-12, Houston City Park
• June 15-19, La Crescent City Park
• June 22-26, Spring Grove Trollskogen Park
