Houston dairy group sponsors cowbell hunt

Here’s the story: Betsy the cow is distraught. She has not just lost one, but four of her precious cowbells. She is asking for help to find them. The four bells were lost in four different locations in Houston County: one on the Houston County Fairgrounds in Caledonia, one in the Spring Grove Trollskogen Park, one in the Houston City Park and one in the La Crescent City Park. Betsy is offering a cooler full of dairy products worth $50 to each person who finds and returns a cowbell.