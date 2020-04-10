Houston Dairy court is crowned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Houston County American Dairy Association held its 2020 dairy banquet on Saturday, March 14, at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia.

The 2020 Dairy Royalty were crowned, and Rebeckah Schroeder, daughter of Daniel and Sheila Schroeder of Caledonia, was named Dairy Princess while Summer Colsch, daughter of Steve and Teresa Colsch of Caledonia, was named Little Miss Squirt.

Kendra Waldenberger, daughter of Ken and Heidi Waldenberger of Spring Grove, and Alaina Johnson, daughter of Ryan and Tracy Johnson of La Crescent, were named Dairy Princess attendants.

Peyton Hoscheit, daughter of Brad and Amy Hoscheit of Caledonia; Raiya Goetzinger, daughter of Shane Goetzinger and Cassie Mahr of Eitzen, and Ella Burrichter, daughter of Robert and Jennifer Burrichter of Eitzen, were named dairy ambassadors.

